New Gamecock football tight ends coach Erik Kimrey wasted no time in connecting with a significant target in the 2022 class.

Cumming (Georgia) West Forsyth's Oscar Delp picked up an offer from Shane Beamer and South Carolina recently and heard from Kimrey on Sunday, the coach's first day on the job as an assistant for the program.

"Yes sir, he reached out to me today and we got on the phone and talked a little bit. He told me I was the first guy he reached out to and I was the guy that they want," Delp told GameccockCentral.com.