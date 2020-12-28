Kimrey speaks with top 2022 tight end target
New Gamecock football tight ends coach Erik Kimrey wasted no time in connecting with a significant target in the 2022 class.
Cumming (Georgia) West Forsyth's Oscar Delp picked up an offer from Shane Beamer and South Carolina recently and heard from Kimrey on Sunday, the coach's first day on the job as an assistant for the program.
"Yes sir, he reached out to me today and we got on the phone and talked a little bit. He told me I was the first guy he reached out to and I was the guy that they want," Delp told GameccockCentral.com.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news