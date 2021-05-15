Kingston: being named one of 20 host sites a 'compliment to this team'

“I think it’s a compliment to this team and all we’ve been through,” Mark Kingston said. “We’ve played the hardest schedule in the country and I think we were rewarded for being in the 20 for that.”

The Gamecocks not only made the first cut of potential regional sites Friday afternoon but also took care of business in their series opener against Kentucky as they build their resume for the selection committee.

South Carolina took two steps closer to playing postseason games at Founders Park next month.

The NCAA released its first list of 20 potential hosting sites with South Carolina being on it, still alive to be a top 16 seed when those 20 are whittled down to 16 May 30 at 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina’s No. 15 RPI and record against Quad I and II teams (17-16) is certainly a big reason why the Gamecocks made the first cut.

It keeps their hopes alive to hosting a regional in Columbia for the first time since 2016.

“It’s cool,” Brady Allen said. “It’s always cool sleeping in your own bed. It’s cool if we’re able to host a regional having our fans there. But we’re going to play just as hard even if we don’t host.”

Now comes the important part for South Carolina, which is the part currently in their control, which is winning games.

Both Baseball America and D1Baseball have the Gamecocks hitting the road for the NCAA Tournament and being a No. 2 seed in their latest tournament projections, which means there is still work to be done if South Carolina wants to host.

The Gamecocks took a step forward Friday night in a 12-6 win over RPI No. 58 Kentucky, and they’ll need to keep winning to try and land one of those top 16 seeds.

They have opportunities to with two more games left against the Wildcats and a midweek game against App State before their regular season finale series at home against RPI No. 8 Tennessee.

“There’s a lot of work to be done we just have to focus on each next game and that stuff will take care of itself,” Kingston said.

What’s encouraging for South Carolina coming off Friday’s series-opening win—their first since March 26 against Florida—was the offensive output.

After struggling offensive the last three weekends, all series losses, they picked up 12 hits and a season-high 13 walks as they beat Kentucky by six runs, their largest margin of victory against an SEC team on the road since April 3 at Georgia.

“We’re all on board with it, 100 percent. In baseball you can’t just learn something new and apply it instantly,” Allen said. “It takes a bunch of time so stick with us. I’m almost positive this isn’t a fluke. Hopefully this will be the new Gamecock offense.”