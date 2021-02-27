As schedules came out, both had windows the second weekend of the year and the two coaches jumped for the chance to make sure one of the best rivalries in sports happens even in an abnormal year.

There was no doubt in Mark Kingston or Monte Lee’s minds that they wanted the annual South Carolina-Clemson series to get played, it was just a matter of if they would be allowed to.

“This is something where as long as we could do it within reason we wanted to do it. People care about it,” Kingston said. “It was important we put it on. Because of our confidence levels in how the series will be run and protocols in place we thought it was something that needed to be done out of respect for what this rivalry means.”

Rain forced the opener to be delayed 24 hours—now starting Saturday at 4 p.m. in Greenville—but the series is happening.

It’s interesting and a little weird with the games happening a little earlier than usual; typically each team has two weeks of games and multiple midweeks to feel a team out before the series but South Carolina’s played four games while Clemson’s played three.

Both teams enter the series undefeated, but are still learning the ins and outs of each group entering this weekend.

“You’ll see two teams that don’t know quite as much about one another or themselves as you normally would. The season just started and here we are playing. We’ll both be different teams a month from now, two months from now, postseason. We’re going to be different teams than we are today. I think we all need to remember that,” Kingston said.

“What you’ll see are two teams that are works in progress trying to figure themselves out and competing hard to play this weekend.”

The Gamecocks (4-0) are fresh off a sweep of Dayton and a clobbering of Winthrop Tuesday behind big-time power numbers, but one of the biggest assets through four games has been the bullpen.

Through four games relief pitchers have combined for 20 innings, allowing three earned runs with 27 strikeouts to eight walks. That’s good enough for a 1.35 ERA, 0.900 WHIP, 12.15 K/9 and 3.6 BB/9. Of their 349 pitches, 63 percent of those have been strikes.

“They know there’s a lot of competition for innings out there. When they come out there they know they need to do their job. Their job is to trust their stuff, throw strikes, get ahead of hitters and let the defense work,” Kingston said. “They know that. They’re all competitive to get those innings. Guys for the most part are coming in and doing exactly what we ask.”

It’ll be that bullpen and the Gamecocks’ surging offense going up against the Tigers, understanding the importance of this series while also knowing there are still 12 series after this with 10 in the SEC.

“Obviously with this series coming up we’re all very excited. We’re not going to treat it any differently than we have this first week. The rivalry is there and we’re going to do our best, same as each week. Everyone’s excited,” George Callil said.

“Especially with the younger guys this is the first time experiencing this series. It’s just a lot of excitement and we’re ready to get the games going hopefully tomorrow and get off to a good start.”

Game times

Saturday (Greenville): 4 p.m. , SEC Network Plus

Sunday (Columbia): 1:30 p.m., SEC Network Plus

May 11 (Clemson): 6 p.m.