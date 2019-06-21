The Gamecocks' second year head coach will join Team USA's Collegiate National Team as an assistant coach this summer.

Even though the Gamecocks' season is over, Mark Kingston's coaching isn't done.

He'll join a staff made up of The Citadel's Tony Skole, pitching coach Greg Moore from St. Mary's, bench coach Dave Turgeonled of the Pittsburgh Pirates and led by Louisville's Dan McDonnell as the team's head coach.

The Collegiate National Team is made up of college players from across the country and will play a handful of exhibitions before hosting the Cuban team as part of the 8th Annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series.

They'll travel to Taiwan for four days before wrapping up their summer slate with six days in Japan, and Kingston will have a hand in coaching all of the players on the roster.

Kingston is at the end of his second year as head coach, taking the Gamecocks to a Super Regional and finishing one game shy of the College World Series in his first season.

This year, the Gamecocks have battled injuries and an inconsistent offensive output and finished this year just above .500 and 8-22 in the SEC.

South Carolina's program is not a stranger to the Collegiate National Team with a few different players having played on it, most recently Tyler Johnson the summer of 2016.

Other players like Grayson Greiner, Jackie Bradley Jr., Justin Smoak and Landon Powell all playing for their country.

Ray Tanner was also an assistant in 1993, 1995-96 and was on the staff at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He was the team's collegiate head coach in 2002, taking the team through an undefeated scheduled and set a record for wins with 27.

View the full release from USA Baseball here.