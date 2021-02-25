Currently it's projected to rain all day in the upstate Friday, and the Weather Channel has it at a 90 percent chance of rain at 4 p.m., the same time the game is scheduled to kick off.

But, as the Gamecocks get ready for the series starting Friday in Clemson, Mother Nature is the one throwing a monkey wrench into things.

In a year like this, if there were going to be delays or curveballs thrown at this weekend's South Carolina-Clemson series, the assumption would be COVID.

If the game in Clemson Saturday can't be played as scheduled, then the Gamecocks and Tigers could have some changes coming to their schedule with the plan to play three games before the regular season ends.

Also see: Looking at quarterback recruiting for the 2022 class

“The goal as of today is to get each game in as scheduled at the sites they’re scheduled at. If we can’t do that because of weather we’ll push something back deeper in the season," Kingston said.

"Our goal, for both squads, is we end up playing three games regardless. If a game gets canceled this weekend we’ll do everything we can do try and play three against each other. There are a couple open dates we have that we can look at, and if we have to cross that bridge we will.”

As of Thursday afternoon, is the weather for Saturday's game in Greenville and Sunday's finale in Columbia looks promising; rain at Fluor Field should stop in the morning and there's a chance for rain Sunday in Columbia but not until later in the day.

Both teams have midweek games scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 as well. South Carolina plays at Winthrop while Clemson hosts ETSU.

What will become interesting is how the Gamecocks structure the pitching staff if Friday's game is banged.

Also see: Insider notes on the latest baseball commitment

Thomas Farr (1-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night against Davis Sharpe (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and both could be moved to Saturday if game one doesn't happen.

That would move Brannon Jordan to Sunday and Bosnic left out of the rotation, possibly in a bullpen role depending on the schedule. Bosnic, who left Sunday's win over Dayton with a blister, is available this weekend and scheduled to start

The good news for South Carolina, after limited pitch counts against Dayton, is for Farr and the two other weekend starters in Jordan (0-0, 6.50 ERA) and Bosnic (0-0, 2.70 ERA) to be full tilt.

"They should be full go," Kingston said. "Obviously that's what we hope to get to for them. They have no restrictions going into this weekend."