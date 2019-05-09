Mark Kingston announced Thursday George Callil will more than likely be unavailable this weekend against Kentucky going through concussion protocol while Carmen Mlodzinski will redshirt this season after breaking his foot in March.

The Gamecocks will likely be without one of its better hitters in SEC play this weekend and one pitcher scheduled to make his return this weekend will be sidelined the remainder of the season.

Callil left Sunday's game three against Vanderbilt early after colliding with Brady Allen in the outfield, taking the brunt of the hit and staying on the ground for a while before staying in the game after getting checked out by the training staff.

Also see: Notes from today's Board of Trustees meeting

The junior shortstop, who's started all 24 games in SEC play, is second on the team hitting .238/.303/.400 with three homers and 10 RBI in conference play.

Mlodzinski hasn't pitched since the beginning of March and won't the remainder of the season.

The Gamecocks' Friday night arm entering the season broke his foot three starts into his sophomore year and hasn't pitched since. He'll be shelved after just three starts where he was 0-0 and a 5.91 ERA.

He's out of his walking boot and moving around normally but will be shelved to preserve his year of eligibility.

Kingston also announced officially today Hadyen Lehman (elbow), Ridge Chapman (forearm) and John Gilreath (shoulder) will all miss the rest of the season. TJ Shook (back) is also out for the year.

Also see: Gamecocks making moves for big defensive end

The Gamecocks are already without Graham Lawson, Logan Chapman and Julian Bosnic, all pitchers who didn't make the 35-man rotation after having Tommy John surgery before the season.

That leaves the Gamecocks (24-24, 5-19 SEC) with just 10 healthy pitchers and seven games remaining.

“Life doesn’t always promise you wine and roses. I think you have to handle it properly. Is this frustrating? Yes," Kingston said. "But at the end of the day all you can do is handle it with class and in a way that will allow you have success.”

Kingston said both outfielders Brady Allen and Josiah Sightler will be available this weekend to pitch.

The Gamecocks are going with Cam Tringali (2-3, 4.00 ERA) Friday night against Kentucky, Reid Morgan (3-5, 3.86 ERA) after that and TBA on Sunday.