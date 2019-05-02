Mark Kingston updated the status of TJ Shook Thursday, who will "most likely" miss the rest of the season.

The Gamecocks will be down another pitcher for the time being as they prepare for a stretch run in the SEC.

"It's not good. TJ was evaluated by the doctors and re-aggravated a back injury from high school and most likely will miss the rest of the season," Kingston said.

Shook left his last start, Sunday at Missouri, just five batters into the game with a back strain and did not return. Kingston said after the game Shook was listed as day-to-day.

The righty is 3-1 with a 3.76 ERA this season with 14 appearances, nine starts.

He's the latest in a long line of injuries with Carmen Mlodzinski (foot), Ridge Chapman (forearm) both out for extended periods this season. Logan Chapman, Graham Lawson and Julian Bosnic were all out before the season start after having Tommy John surgery.

"It's frustrating for everybody. It's frustrating for coaches, players, fans, administration," Kingston said. "How you handle adversity says a lot about you."

Daniel Lloyd takes that spot in the rotation, taking over the Friday night role with Reid Morgan and likely Cam Tringali moving back in the day.

Lloyd last started on a weekend April 9 on the road at Alabama, a 9-0 loss. The freshman righty is 3-3 with a 7.43 ERA this season and has started six games.

The Gamecocks (24-20, 5-16 SEC) have had success in Lloyd's midweek starts with him starting against North Carolina and NC State with him going the first couple innings and turning it over to a few other bullpen arms.

This takes Morgan and puts him back in a role he's thrived in this season. Before taking over as the team's frontline starter Morgan was 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA. In four SEC starts before that he was 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA.

"Obviously with Shook now out, that opened up a spot and with us not having a Tuesday game this week and having that success with that format against the North Carolinas and NC States, we'll start Danny Lloyd and get other guys in the game," Kingston said. "We've had some success with that so we thought let's give it a shot on Friday and then go Reid Morgan. Obviously TBA is announced but if Tringali isn't used, it'd most likely be him on Sunday."

Pitching match-ups

Vanderbilt Rotation



Game 1: Jr. RHP Drake Fellows (9-0, 3.67 ERA)

Game 2: Fr. RHP Kumar Rocker (5-4, 4.31 ERA)

Game 3: Sr. RHP Patrick Raby (7-1, 2.77 ERA)

South Carolina Rotation

Game 1: Fr. RHP Daniel Lloyd (3-3, 7.43 ERA)

Game 2: Jr. RHP Reid Morgan (3-4, 3.63 ERA)

Game 3: TBA