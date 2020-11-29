Kinlaw scores his first career touchdown
Javon Kinlaw hit career milestone Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
In the third quarter, Kinlaw speared a ball out of midair and returned it over 30 yards for his first career defensive touchdown.
His return gave the 49ers a 14-3 lead.
Kinlaw is in the midst of a really solid rookie season, already having 22 tackles, four quarterback hits and three pass deflections through 10 games. He has 1.5 sacks as well.
The former All-SEC defensive lineman was taken No. 14 overall this offseason in the NFL Draft, joining Deebo Samuel in San Fransisco.
