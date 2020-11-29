 Former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kinlaw scores his first career touchdown for the San Fransisco 49ers.
Kinlaw scores his first career touchdown

Javon Kinlaw hit career milestone Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the third quarter, Kinlaw speared a ball out of midair and returned it over 30 yards for his first career defensive touchdown.

His return gave the 49ers a 14-3 lead.

Kinlaw is in the midst of a really solid rookie season, already having 22 tackles, four quarterback hits and three pass deflections through 10 games. He has 1.5 sacks as well.

The former All-SEC defensive lineman was taken No. 14 overall this offseason in the NFL Draft, joining Deebo Samuel in San Fransisco.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
