Javon Kinlaw hit career milestone Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the third quarter, Kinlaw speared a ball out of midair and returned it over 30 yards for his first career defensive touchdown.

His return gave the 49ers a 14-3 lead.

Kinlaw is in the midst of a really solid rookie season, already having 22 tackles, four quarterback hits and three pass deflections through 10 games. He has 1.5 sacks as well.

The former All-SEC defensive lineman was taken No. 14 overall this offseason in the NFL Draft, joining Deebo Samuel in San Fransisco.