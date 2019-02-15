Ticker
Kip Bouknight podcast: Opening Day preview

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

Gamecock legend Kip Bouknight discusses the challenge of replacing the entire starting infield from last year's club. Opening Day is today at Founder's Park with a 4 p.m. first pitch vs. Liberty.


Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts - Spotify - RSS feed - PlayerFM - SoundCloud - Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play


