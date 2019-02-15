Kip Bouknight podcast: Opening Day preview
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL
Gamecock legend Kip Bouknight discusses the challenge of replacing the entire starting infield from last year's club. Opening Day is today at Founder's Park with a 4 p.m. first pitch vs. Liberty.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts - Spotify - RSS feed - PlayerFM - SoundCloud - Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play