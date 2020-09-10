The Gamecocks still have four scholarship backs on the roster and Kitchings is expecting all of them to give the offense the same type of mentality.

Des Kitchings was dealt a vicious blow in just his second practice at South Carolina with MarShawn Lloyd going down with a torn ACL, but that hasn’t changed what he wants this running back group to be.

“The thing I like about those guys is all four of those can catch the ball if need be as check downs for the quarterbacks,” Kitchings said. “Our mentality needs to be we’re a dirty group that plays physical, plays fast, takes care of the ball and we’re going to grind out some yards.”

Of the four, two are returners with Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick and the other two are newcomers in Rashad Amos and ZaQuandre White.

Right now, Kitchings said he would love to have one or two of the guys on the roster step up and take the reigns but it’s still even four weeks into camp.

The Gamecocks have one more scrimmage Saturday before beginning preparations for Tennessee next week.

“I would love to but right now it’s a committee,” Kitchings said. “We all have to buy into playing the best ball we can. If I’m in there for 20 snaps, it better be the best 20 snaps I’m playing for this team and being a team-first attitude not a me-first attitude.”

Both Harris and Fenwick have infrequent playing time the last two seasons with a combined 64 carries between the two of them.

“Kevin’s a smart player, Deshaun’s a smart player but they’re 225 pounds so they have to be physical for us. They have to give us dirty runs,” Kitchings said. “They have to break tackles, set our pads and play a physical brand of football.”

Mike Bobo and Will Muschamp are two coaches who’ve heaped praise on Amos in camp with the caveat he needs to grow up and hold onto the ball more.

A hamstring injury kept White out for a few practices this camp but Muschamp said last week he should be back this week.

Both newcomers should factor into the rotation.

“Rashad Amos is another guy who’s 215 pounds and he has more lateral change of direction but can still play big,” Kitchings said. “ZaQuandre is 210 and he can play. He can play and he can catch.”

One of the biggest pieces in the running back room, Lloyd, was dealt a heartbreaking injury two days into camp, tearing his ACL making a cut in the open field.

It’s sad for the former five-star talent that was expected to play a big role on this year’s team but Kitchings said now it’s up to the rest of the four to perform.

“I obviously had MarShawn this summer and obviously that was a blow. He’s’ a great kid, ultra-talented and was going to help us win some games,” Kitchings said. “You know what? Next man up. It’s an opportunity for the rest of the guys. It’s an opportunity for Deshaun Fenwick, Kevin Harris, Rashad Amos or ZaQuandre white to step up and be the players we need them to be to win games.”