Now, as the Gamecocks new running backs coach, Kitchings gets the chance to coach him at South Carolina this fall and is ready to be on the same sideline with him.

“I remember ZaQuandre at Florida State and playing against him,” Kitchings said. “I’m excited about him coming aboard as well because he’s dynamic. You talk about a guy that can score a touchdown for you in a hurry.”

White committed to South Carolina in February and signed on National Signing Day as a four-star running back, the No. 15 overall junior college prospect in the 2020 class and the best junior college running back in his class.

In eight games last year at Iowa Western White rushed for 876 yards on 137 carries—6.4 yards per attempt—with 10 touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd, who’s already on campus, joins him in the running back class along with three-star running back Rashad Amos who flipped to South Carolina right before the first signing period started.

He was a late add to the class, coming on board after decommitting from Western Kentucky and committing to South Carolina in early November.

Plenty of schools tried to get in on Amos late in the process after he rushed for over 1,000 yards as a senior at Sandy Creek (Ga.) High School—even Kitchings at N.C. State tried to make a move—but South Carolina ultimately won out.

“Rashad Amos, last fall we looked at him some,” Kitchings said. “By the time we started moving forward with it he already committed to South Carolina. I have some knowledge of him. I think he has some good tools as an athlete, as a ball carrier and a guy that can win in space and score touchdowns. The addition of those guys is only going to add more depth and more competition in that room.”

The Gamecocks have three scholarship backs on the roster now with two returners—Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick—and freshman MarShawn Lloyd, who Kitchings raved about in his first public press conference.

Since the Gamecocks lost their top two backs to graduation last year in Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster, the starting spot is up for grabs.

“In my past, the successful guys I’ve had are, one, mentally tough. That’s not something you can measure by watching a kid but by getting to know him and recommendations. The athletic part of it with the speed, the size, the physical attributes,” Kitchings said. “Bottom line as a running back, his objective is to score touchdowns.”

