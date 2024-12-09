Kyle Kennard wins Bronko Nagurski Award

In a season full of awards, this might be the biggest one yet.

South Carolina'sdefensive end Kyle Kennard won the Bronko Nagurski award at a ceremony in Charlotte Monday night, the award given annually to the nation's top defensive player.

The Georgia Tech transfer finished the regular season with 11.5 sacks, just two away from the school record. He also had three forced fumbles, and was an instrumental part of South Carolina having one of the best defensive lines in the country all season. Kennard beat out Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham as the other finalists for the award.

Kennard is the first player in South Carolina history to win the award, and has already accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl next month in Mobile as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.

