Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 06:29:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Ladarius Tennison breaks down the Gamecocks

Fglovsecxl9nylwnesin
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Rockledge (Florida) Ladarius Tennison counts South Carolina among his list of major scholarship offers. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder also carries offers from Baylor, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ole Mis...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}