Gamecocks Final 4 Bound For The Second Straight Year

The South Carolina Women's Basketball team is headed back to the final four for the second straight year and the 4th time in school history, all of which have been under coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks dominated their Elite 8 matchup with Creighton on Sunday evening, 80-50. South Carolina simply outmatched the Bluejays, especially inside, outrebounding Creighton 43 to 23, and getting to the free-throw line 27 times compared to the Bluejays 7. The Gamecocks were led by another strong individual effort from Aliyah Boston, who scored 19 points, and netted 7 rebounds. Despite the strong game and the win, Boston's double-double streak came to an end at 27, but that didn't seem to matter too much to Boston. "We just said in the locker room we still have unfinished business and we still have two more games to play," the star Forward said in the post-game press conference.

