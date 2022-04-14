Lamont Paris Hires 3rd On-Court Assistant

The Gamecocks are hiring Tim Buckley as their third on court assistant coach. Buckley’s been at UNLV as an assistant for the past four years. He also spent quite some time at Indiana under Tom Crean where the team made 3 Sweet Sixteen appearances.





The Board of Trustees made the hire official on Thursday.





Buckley has also spent time at Marquette, Wisconsin, Ball St. and Iowa. He joins former UT Chattanooga assistants Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon to round out the on court staff.