Lamont Paris Officially Named As Head Coach Of The South Carolina MBB Team

Lamont Paris is now officially the South Carolina Men's Basketball coach. The Board of Trustees confirmed the hire at their meeting at noon today. He will receive a 5-year contract that starts at 2.2 million and rises by 100k each year. We did a deep dive on Paris when we first heard the news here. He will have his introductory press conference at 5 pm, which Gamecock Scoop will cover this evening.



Here is the full press release from the University of South Carolina Athletics Department:





"Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 twenty-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina's 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday.

Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men's basketball program.

Paris comes to Carolina after five seasons as the head coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, coaching the Mocs to an 87-72 overall record (.547), including a 65-29 mark the last three seasons.

This season, he led the Mocs to their first Southern Conference title and NCAA berth since 2016. Chattanooga finished the season with a 27-8 mark. He is one of 20 finalists for the Hugh Durham Award, given by CollegeInsider.com to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball.

The Mocs' NCAA NET ranking improved in each of his seasons at Chattanooga, finishing with a 63 ranking this season.

In his 17 seasons as a collegiate assistant coach, teams associated with Paris were 497-217 (.696) with five conference titles and 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching two Final Fours.

"Lamont Paris is the right choice to lead our men's basketball program," said Tanner. "When we began this search, I said we wanted to hire someone with a winning coaching history, who has the energy, passion and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience. Coach Paris checks all of those boxes.

"Lamont's success on the court speaks for itself," continued Tanner. "He has recruited and developed talent at the highest level, helping Wisconsin reach the Final Four on two occasions, and has taken his experiences under some of the nation's top coaches to build his own winning program at Chattanooga. Off the court, he is a first-class person who will embrace our community and the Gamecock Family. We believe he is one of the bright young coaches in the profession and we are thrilled to have him lead our men's basketball program."

The Mocs won the 2021-22 Southern Conference regular-season title with a 14-4 record, and as the #1 seed in the SoCon Tournament, won the championship game with a thrilling 64-63 overtime win. Chattanooga's Malachi Smith was the Tournament Most Outstanding Player with teammate David Jean-Baptiste joining him on the first team.

In a vote of the league's coaches, Paris was named the SoCon Coach of the Year and Smith was the regular-season SoCon Player of the Year. Jean-Baptiste was also named to the Second Team all-conference squad.







