A Board of Trustees meeting is set for tomorrow morning with a sports contract approval on the docket. It appears that the Gamecocks and head coach Lamont Paris have come to an agreement after the head coach led the Gamecocks to the single greatest turnaround in school history this season. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "The deal will extend him through the 2029-30 season and average more than $4 million annually, pending board approval that’s set for tomorrow."

That number will push him into the middle of the pack in the SEC, with John Calipari at the top making 8.5 million this season. It would place Paris around 6th in the SEC, with Arkansas' Eric Musselman making 4.2 million this season.

There were rumors that Ohio State was looking to bring Paris back to the Big Ten, where he spent 8 seasons as an assistant at Wisconsin under legendary head coach Bo Ryan. Paris also grew up in Ohio, playing at Findlay High School and playing his college ball at the College of Wooster, Ohio. This extension should put those rumors to bed for now.

Picked to finish last in the conference this preseason at SEC Media Days, Paris led his squad to a tie for 2nd place with a 13-5 conference record. The Gamecocks scored big wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida in the regular season, and will have an opportunity to improve their NCAA Tournament standing with a good showing in this weekend's SEC tournament.

South Carolina has won 25 games so far this season, needing just one more win to tie the most in school history (2016-17). They will tip off today in a winnable game vs. Arkansas to open their appearance in this year's SEC Tournament, and they'll find out their NCAA Tournament fate this Sunday, Mar. 17th. They are currently projected as 5 seed by most bracketologists.