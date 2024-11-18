LaNorris Sellers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 18, 2024) – University of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been selected as the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. In addition, Sellers has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 for Week 12 and to the Manning Award “Stars of the Week.”

Sellers, a 6-3, 242-pounder, turned in the best game of his career, completing 21-of-30 passes for a career-high 353 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the Gamecocks win over No. 24/21 Missouri, 34-30, last Saturday to secure the Mayor’s Cup. He added 45 yards rushing, for a career-best 398 yards of total offense.

The redshirt freshman from Florence, S.C. led the offense to touchdown drives in the final two minutes at the end of each half, including a six-play, 70-yard drive in 47 seconds for the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the contest.

Sellers joined Spencer Rattler, Tommy Suggs, Jeff Grantz, Steve Taneyhill (twice), Syvelle Newton, Dylan Thompson and Jake Bentley as Gamecocks with five or more TD passes in a game.

Sellers has led the Gamecocks to wins over three nationally-ranked opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time in school history. He has been honored by the SEC each of the last three weeks, earning Freshman of the Week honors after his performance in the win over No. 10/11 Texas A&M and again following his efforts in the win at No. 24/25 Vanderbilt. Sellers was also the Davey O’Brien co-National Quarterback of the Week following the Texas A&M win.

Sellers and the No. 19/19 Gamecocks (7-3, 5-3 SEC) will host FCS Wofford (5-6, 3-5 SoCon) on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Game time is set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Jay Alter will have the call with Rocky Boiman providing the analysis. Ashley Stroehlein will work the sideline for the broadcast.