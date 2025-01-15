LaNorris Sellers wins FWAA Offensive Freshman of the Year

The accolades continue piling up for South Carolina's starting quarterback.

The Football Writers Association of America announced on Wednesday that LaNorris Sellers won their 2024 offensive freshman of the year award. Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence were the two most recent quarterbacks to win the award, putting Sellers in elite company.

The redshirt freshman completed 64.9 percent of his passes and threw for 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games, to go along with 655 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. The FWAA also recognized Kyle Kennard, Nick Emmanwori and Kai Kroeger as regular All-Americans, plus Josiah Thompson and Dylan Stewart as freshman All-Americans, giving South Carolina six awards overall.

Sellers will be honored on Feb. 24 in a ceremony in Gainesville, Fla.

