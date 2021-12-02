Destanni Henderson's Injury Update

South Carolina fans can breath a sigh of relief. Destanni Henderson's left leg injury that forced her to sit out the entire second half in Monday's win against NC A&T doesn't appear to be anything serious.

"She's doing good. She's doing good," said Dawn Staley, following the team's Thursday practice, before turning around and away from reporters to point at Henderson on the other side of the court, as she was in practice gear.

Staley didn't give the specifics to Henderson's injury, and left it off that she is "day-to-day."

"(Henderson) could wake-up tomorrow and be like, 'hey.' She'll probably wake-up and (feel) even better than me at my age with whatever she's got going on," Staley said with a chuckle.

If Henderson can’t play in Friday night's game against Kansas State, Staley admits point guard play will need to be by "committee," adding that Laeticia Amihere, Destiny Littleton, Saniya Rivers and Zia Cooke all need to be ready to step up if called upon.

A senior, Henderson has started in all eight games this season and has played more minutes than anyone else on the team. She’s currently third in scoring for the Gamecocks.

Friday’s home game against Kansas State is slated for 7 p.m. and will stream on the SEC Network+.

----

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor, @Mike_Uva.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.