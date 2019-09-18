Latest on Ja'Von Benson
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLThe Gamecocks hosted one of their top targets in the 2020 class this weekend on an official visit in Ja’Von Benson, who’s been on South Carolina’s crosshairs for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news