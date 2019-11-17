SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Will Muschamp gave some good news on a few guys on the injury front and said the Gamecocks are still waiting to see if they'll get Bryan Edwards back for Clemson.

Muschamp said on his weekly teleconference he expects to get Tavien Feaster, OrTre Smith and a handful of other guys back but Edwards is still dealing with meniscus injury and they're hoping to get him back as well.

Edwards didn't play Saturday coming off a sprained MCL, but was on the sidelines in street clothes. Muschamp said the knee swelled up later in the week and they didn't feel comfortable playing him.

He already set the record for career receptions and yards in a career this season and is two touchdowns away from setting that record as well.

The training staff will evaluate him over the bye week and if he can practice, Muschamp said he'll practice.

They're also expected Dakereon Joyner back as well, and Muschamp said the backup quarterback looked OK when the two saw each other at the operations facility Sunday.

Joyner left the game late Saturday after taking a hit to the head and being incredibly woozy walking off the field with the help of trainers.

He's still waiting to hear back on Spencer Eason-Riddle, who injured his knee Saturday and had an MRI late Sunday afternoon.

The former walk-on earned a scholarship in the preseason and is a key piece of the Gamecocks' special teams, went down with a knee injury in the second half and didn't return while Legette left in the fourth quarter and didn't return after breaking a long kickoff return to midfield.



Legette is expected to be back as well.

The Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 SEC) are on a bye this week before hosting Clemson Nov. 30 in their final game of the season.