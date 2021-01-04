In this update, GamecockCentral.com gives subscribers the very latest on the search for a new strength and conditioning coach in Columbia.

Want the word on an interview that took place today and other news and notes surrounding candidates? We have it here for GamecockCentral.com members.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Latest on strength and conditioning

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!