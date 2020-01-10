Lattimore has served as the Director of Player Development under Will Muschamp for the past two years. In his post, the Palmetto State native headed South Carolina's "Beyond Football" program.

One of the most beloved figures in university athletics history, Lattimore rushed for 2,677 yards during his career from 2010-2012, A former five-star prospect, Lattimore spurned offers from around the country to stay home and play for the Gamecocks. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors and helped lead the program to its only SEC Eastern Division championship.

Lattimore went on to become a fourth round NFL Draft pick in 2013 by the San Francisco 49ers, although his professional career was cut short due to injury. After stepping away from the field as a player, he founded the Marcus Lattimore Foundation, a youth organization emphasizing Christian values, character, life-skills development, education, and health and wellness within the state of South Carolina. He served as the head football coach at Heathwood Hall in Columbia prior to joining Muschamp's staff.

