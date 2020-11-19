 South Carolina Gamecocks guards AJ Lawson, Jermaine Couisnard land on coaches All-SEC teams
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 10:07:08 -0600') }} basketball

Lawson, Couisnard land on coaches All-SEC teams

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
Coaches in the SEC seem to think the Gamecocks might have one of the best backcourts in the league this season.

In the SEC coaches poll both AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard landed all-SEC honors with Lawson picking up a first team nod and Couisnard getting on the second-team.

The two were key pieces of the Gamecocks' success last season with Lawson leading the team averaging 13.4 points as a sophomore.

Lawson also earned second team All-SEC honors from the media this preseason and was part of the All-Freshman team in the league two seasons ago.

Couisnard, after sitting out his first year on campus, earned All-freshman honors as a redshirt freshman.

He'd settle in as the team's starting point guard in SEC play, averaging almost 15 points against conference competition.

Both are expected to be big factors this season.

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Trendon Watford – LSU

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Desi Sills – Arkansas

Scottie Lewis – Florida

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Dru Smith – Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Scotty Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt

Photo by Katie Dugan
