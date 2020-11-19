Lawson, Couisnard land on coaches All-SEC teams
Coaches in the SEC seem to think the Gamecocks might have one of the best backcourts in the league this season.
In the SEC coaches poll both AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard landed all-SEC honors with Lawson picking up a first team nod and Couisnard getting on the second-team.
Also see: Insider notes on the newest Gamecock basketball commit
The two were key pieces of the Gamecocks' success last season with Lawson leading the team averaging 13.4 points as a sophomore.
Lawson also earned second team All-SEC honors from the media this preseason and was part of the All-Freshman team in the league two seasons ago.
Couisnard, after sitting out his first year on campus, earned All-freshman honors as a redshirt freshman.
He'd settle in as the team's starting point guard in SEC play, averaging almost 15 points against conference competition.
Both are expected to be big factors this season.
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr. – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Trendon Watford – LSU
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Desi Sills – Arkansas
Scottie Lewis – Florida
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss
Dru Smith – Missouri
Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
Scotty Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt
Also see: Latest scoop on the head coaching search
For a limited time only, use the code Search25 at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $25.
If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!
If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!