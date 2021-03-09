 GamecockCentral - Lawson earns second-team All-SEC honors
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 09:10:59 -0600') }} basketball

Lawson earns second-team All-SEC honors

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
After his best scoring season on campus, AJ Lawson earned some recognition from the league office Tuesday.

The junior guard was named second-team All-SEC, for his efforts, his second postseason honor of his career.

Lawson was also named to the All-Freshman team in 2018-19.

This season Lawson averaged a career high 16.9 points on 40 percent shooting.

The Gamecocks this year finished 6-14 with four SEC wins. They’ll play Ole Miss Thursday night in the conference tournament.

