AJ Lawson has hit one of the biggest scoring milestones of his career.

The Gamecock junior notched his 1,000-career point Saturday against Mississippi State, getting on a bucket early in the first half of Saturday's action, hitting the second of two technical free throws then hitting another free throw to give him 1,000 points.

Lawson is in the midst of a career year, entering Saturday's game averaging 17.6 points on 45 percent shooting this season, both career-highs.

The Gamecocks are taking on Mississippi State currently on the SEC Network.

