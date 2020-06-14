The first of potential four or five senior contracts was signed Sunday afternoon.

South Carolina baseball's official Twitter account announced Graham Lawson has signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Cubs.

He joins Jacob Olson in the Cubs organization.

Lawson, who was in his first season back from Tommy John surgery was 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA this season in six innings and was a key piece of the Gamecock bullpen for three season.

He finishes his Gamecock career 3-2 with three saves and a 5.27 ERA. He struck out 53 batters and had a 1.42 WHIP in 56.1 career innings.

The Gamecocks have three other seniors on the roster in Bryant Bowen, George Callil and Dallas Beaver.

The MLB Draft was this week with one currently player (Carmen Mlodzinski) and one signee (Luke Little) being taken.