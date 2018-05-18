GamecockCentral.com

Despite fans yelling and chirping during every pitch, Lawson strung together his best outing of the year and powering the Gamecocks to an emotional series-evening 5-3 win Friday that almost guarantees a postseason berth.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS—Graham Lawson said the environment he pitched in Saturday was one of the toughest he’s ever pitched in over his career.

“It’s unreal. This team, we needed that. Just to see what we’ve gone through this year, we’ve been on the other end of those numerous times,” Lawson said. “For us to turn that trend and finish there…it’s unreal the amount of emotion to finish like that.”

The Gamecocks are now 9-10 in games decided by two runs or less thanks to a career-high four shutout innings for Lawson.

He’d give up just one hit and walk three, striking out three more, not giving up a run for the first time in three outings.

After three no-hit innings he’d give up a leadoff single and put two runners on with two outs.

There was no hesitation in sticking with Lawson, head coach Mark Kingston said, and Lawson struck out cleanup hitter Will Frizzell to end the game and pick up his first save of the season.

“Skylar (Meade) and I looked at each other and said, ‘He’s throwing strikes, his stuff is great and we need to ride or die with him at this point. He deserves it,’” Kingston said. “He got out of it. It wasn’t easy, the last out probably aged all of us a little bit but he found a way.”

Lawson relieved Adam Hill (7-5, 4.17 ERA), who gave up three runs over five innings, scattering seven hits and four walks. He’d pitch two scoreless frames to end his outing and pick up his first win in four road starts.

In four starts away from Founders Park this year he’s now 1-3 with a 9.35 ERA and is 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in five home conference games.

“He was effectively wild. As we get later in the season now as we get into the postseason, we need him to be better than that,” Kingston said. “He kept us in the game long enough so that Graham could come in and solidify.”

Click for Friday's box score

Like in game one, South Carolina (31-22, 16-14 SEC) spotted the Aggies three runs only to come back and tie it thanks to a two-run single mixed with a fielding error from Carlos Cortes.

Unlike Thursday night, the Gamecocks took a lead with Justin Row grounding out with the bases loaded to plate the go-ahead run. They’d get insurance in the eighth with Hunter Taylor coming home on a wild pitch.

“I think for the past four or five weeks we’ve battled from behind I can’t count how many times,” Taylor said. “It felt just like that today. There wasn’t at time in the game I felt we were going to lose.”

Friday’s win gives them the all-important 16th conference win, solidifying a winning SEC season for the eighth time over the last 10 seasons. They’ve now had 18 winning seasons since joining the conference in 1992.

It also locks up at least the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament. There’s still a chance the Gamecocks could move straight into the double elimination part of the bracket with a win and Ole Miss loss Saturday, so they’re going to come out ready to play.

“I know these guys will be fighting it to win,” Lawson said. “We want to win. Yeah (today) helps but we’re not done. We have to finish business.”

Player of the game: Graham Lawson pitched a season high in innings and pitched out of a few jams to pick up his first save of the year.

Pivotal moment: With the tying run on second, Graham Lawson struck out cleanup hitter Will Frizzell to end the game.

Up next: Saturday's rubber match will start at 3 p.m. EST with Cody Morris (6-3, 4.22 ERA) starting. It'll be televised on the SEC Network.