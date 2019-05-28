AJ Lawson officially announced Tuesday night, about 24 hours before the deadline, that he's withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and will return for his sophomore season.

The Gamecocks' 2019 roster picked up a big boost today, not from a commitment but by a key player deciding to return to the fold.

Lawson had originally put his name in the the draft pool, deciding to test the waters and go through the process of working out with professional teams.



After not being invited to the NBA Combine in May and opted to return soon after the combine ended.

As a freshman, Lawson finished averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists as part of a season that ended in him being named to the SEC's All-Freshman team. He also had a 48.7 effective field goal percentage and shot 35.8 percent from three.

Lawson returns to a team losing just three pieces from a team that finished fourth in the SEC, returning the majority of their backcourt minutes and getting Justin Minaya, TJ Moss back from injury and incorporating Jair Bolden and Jermaine Couisnard into the fold.

The Gamecocks will also add at least four signees into the mix as well with Rivals150 players Trae Hannibal and Jalyn McCreary alongside Trey Anderson and Wildens Leveque.

They also picked up graduate transfer Micaiah Henry about a week ago to add to their class.