A scary moment at the end of a blowout win to Texas A&M seems to have a positive ending.

AJ Lawson, who tweaked his ankle with a few minutes left to go against the Aggies, said his ankle "feels fine" after the game.

Head coach Frank Martin said postgame he hadn't talked to the training staff yet but Lawson told Martin on the bench he was fine.

The Gamecocks' guard left the game and did not return but was active on the bench moving around during timeouts with a slight limp.

Lawson came into Wednesday's game averaging 14.8 points per game and even outdid himself against the Aggies.

He'd put up a whopping 30 points on 10-for-21 shooting (3-for-9 from three), taking on five rebounds and two assists to go along with the new career high in points.

South Carolina (3-2, 1-0 SEC) used those 30 points to obliterate Texas A&M 78-54 Wednesday night in the team's league opener.

The good news for Lawson is he'll have a few days to heal with the Gamecocks' next game scheduled for Saturday night against Ole Miss at 6 p.m.