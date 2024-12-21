LB Transfer Andrew Jones Flips To Ole Miss Just Days After Committing

Just days after committing to transfer to South Carolina, Grambling transfer LB Andrew Jones has had a change of heart. Instead, he appears to be headed to Oxford to play for Ole Miss. Oxford is significantly closer to his Louisiana hometown, but also Lane Kiffin has been notoriously good in the portal over the last few years.

Regardless of the reasons, Jones leaves a sizable gap in the Gamecocks' off-season plans, with LB being a huge position of need. For now, South Carolina will lean on Fred Johnson and Jaron Willis taking another step, but they'll likely need to find 2-3 portal linebackers, either in this window or the spring.

We'll keep you posted on any potential LB visitors in the coming weeks.



