It’s those numbers that have been burned into his head as he enters his sophomore season as he eyes having one of the best single singles in school history.

Ask Xavier Legette what his goals are this year, and he won’t hesitate to tell you the numbers he spent all offseason dreaming about hitting.

“I’m trying to have at least 900 receiving yards and catch at least 90 balls this season,” Legette said.

Hypothetically, if Legette were to hit the 90 catches for 900 yards this season, it would put him in rarified air at South Carolina.

Ninety catches is two more than Alshon Jeffery’s school record of 88 in the 2010 season and only six receivers have caught for more than 900 yards in a single season: Jeffery, Sidney Rice (twice), Pharoh Cooper (twice), Sterling Sharpe (twice), Kenny McKinley, and Zola Davis.

Lofty goals speak not only to the confidence Legette has in himself but his confidence in Mike Bobo’s new system to accentuate his talents.

“With his new playbook,” Legette said, “there’s going to be at least two receivers open or a tight end or even the running backs coming out of the backfield.”

Legette did well in limited action last season, playing in six games but coming on strong late with eight of his nine catches and 76 of his 80 yards coming in the team’s final four games.

It was a testament to his hard work coming in after playing quarterback his senior season of high school before transitioning full-time to wide receiver in college.

“It was a big change. I played receiver my ninth through 11th-grade year before they moved me to quarterback,” Legette said. “It was kind of hard coming in. playing in the SEC it was harder. Everything is good on good.”

Legette is also hoping to have a little more involvement this year, not just on offense but as South Carolina’s lead kickoff returner. He did it a little last year, returning four kicks for 113 yards, including one 50-yarder against Texas A&M.

“I’m trying to get back there on kickoff return this year,” he said. “I’m trying to maintain that the rest of the years I’m here.”

Legette is one of a few receivers the Gamecocks are asking to step up this season with Bryan Edwards leaving.

He’s currently slotted to start two weeks into camp alongside Shi Smith and Jalen Brooks, waiver pending, and the Gamecock coaching staff is looking for a lot out of him and the rest of a somewhat inexperienced group.

“We have some guys, at that position especially, that need to start producing. We have some young guys we’re excited about,” Will Muschamp said. “Xavier Legette is a guy that really came on his freshman year...We need to get more production out of some of these guys.”