Leveque hoping first full summer on campus benefits him this season

This offseason entering his junior year is the first time he’s gotten to spend uninterrupted in Columbia and he’s hoping it translates to the court.

Now, getting to full immerse himself in the triple-digit temperatures and 90 percent humidity isn’t necessarily a badge of honor, but being there for the entire summer speaks more to a sense of normalcy for Leveque he hasn’t had in his career.

For the first time since graduating from high school, Wildens Leveque got to experience a full South Carolina summer.

“Having a full summer for the first time is really exciting. I can work on things I haven’t worked on with getting better touch, better shot, running and staying engaged and in shape,” he said. “That’s something I really worked on this summer and got a chance to work on it.”

After enrolling over the summer entering his freshman year, he didn’t get the same time on the court compared to some of the returners, and his sophomore year was thrown all into whack because of COVID.

Leveque and the rest of the team was sent home and had to work out individually before coming back on campus in late summer to start full team workouts.

“Versus last year, it was tough. Trying to stay in shape all the time was hard. I didn’t have access to gyms due to them being closed and you couldn’t get into the gym,” Leveque said. “Now this summer I was in the gym every single day and had 24-hour access. It’s been fun and a good process.”

Coming into the 2021 season Leveque is listed at 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, a jump of 13 pounds from where he was listed entering last season.

“Wildens is strong as an ox right now. Wildens in high school, just shot jump shots and he's had to learn a lot like Chris Silva,” Frank Martin said. “Wildens is going through that journey right now.”

Last season was an up and down one for Leveque, who emerged as a starter last season and came off the bench primarily later in the year, but statistically he was playing his best basketball of the season at the end of a tough 6-15 year.

Over his last eight games (five starts), he averaged 6.8 points (on 72.2 percent shooting), 3.4 rebounds and nearly a block per game with two double-digit scoring games.

He also ended with career highs in offensive rating, defensive rebound rate and—while the number needs to go down—fouled less per 40 minutes than he did last year.

This year he’s in the thick of being South Carolina’s starting center and hoping the consistent work over the summer helps not only solidify that role but allows him to be a productive player on the court.

“Most growth in my game is understanding the game. Every single year I get better and what I have to do and where I have to be on the court,” he said. “Then staying engaged and being an anchor on defense.”