For the third time this season, the Gamecocks have opened as an underdog. Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over South Carolina according to VegasInsider.com

South Carolina (4-3, 3-3 SEC) is currently 0-2 in games where they opened as underdogs with their blowout loss to Georgia and close loss to Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks are currently 1-1 in their two games away from Williams-Brice Stadium; South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 37-14 and lost 24-10 at Kentucky. Those two contests stand as their only road games of the 2018 season as the Gamecocks begin a brutal November schedule that includes road matchups at Ole Miss, Florida, and Clemson.

Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC) enters this week having won every game, five total, in which they were favored. Despite their record as favorites, the Rebels have posted a 3-5 record against the spread and have yet to give up less than 31 points in any conference game in 2018.

The Gamecocks currently hold a two-game winning streak in the series, while Ole Miss holds the overall advantage at 8-7.

The last meeting between these two teams was a memorable one as the Gamecocks upset the #4 Rebels 16-10 on a Thursday night game that saw Darude's Sandstorm become a staple at South Carolina home games.

While the Gamecocks had already played Sandstorm in previous games, it was never embraced until the Gamecocks were successfully defending a last minute drive by Ole Miss, while up by six. Since that moment, the European dance tune has become synonymous with South Carolina Football.

Saturday's game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) will kick off at Noon EDT and will be televised by the SEC Network.