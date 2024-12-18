Linebacker Andrew Jones commits to Gamecocks in portal

South Carolina football needed immediate help at linebacker, and has made its first move in the transfer portal to find some.

The Gamecocks landed their third transfer portal target of the day and fifth overall when former Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones committed to South Carolina late Wednesday night. He is the third defensive player in the class, and the first linebacker to help replace a room set to lose Debo Williams, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Bam Martin-Scott following the 2024 season.

Jones was co-defensive player in the SWAC in 2024. The redshirt junior registered 122 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season, by far the best season of his career. He started playing college football at Memphis in 2021, where he maintained his redshirt with four appearances before playing in five games in 2022.

He will be a redshirt senior next season, meaning the 2025 season will be his final year of eligibiliy.