After missing the first few weeks of the season with a knee injury, it looks like Jahmar Brown is going to be down for the next few weeks.

Will Muschamp said on his call in show this week Brown had a scope and will be out the next few weeks but the Gamecocks are hopeful to get him back before the end of the season.

Brown had a knee sprain earlier in the season that he sustained in training camp and missed a big chunk of time.

Muschamp mentioned his meniscus is fine. The Gamecocks host Texas A&M this Saturday at 7 p.m.