 South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jahmar Brown down a few weeks with knee injury.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 18:40:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Linebacker Jahmar Brown down a few weeks

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

After missing the first few weeks of the season with a knee injury, it looks like Jahmar Brown is going to be down for the next few weeks.

Will Muschamp said on his call in show this week Brown had a scope and will be out the next few weeks but the Gamecocks are hopeful to get him back before the end of the season.

Brown had a knee sprain earlier in the season that he sustained in training camp and missed a big chunk of time.

Muschamp mentioned his meniscus is fine. The Gamecocks host Texas A&M this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Photo by Chris Gillespie
Photo by Chris Gillespie
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}