List of Gamecocks honored for senior night
A host of Gamecocks who still have eligibility left walked for Senior Night Saturday against Clemson.
Of the 19 Gamecocks to walk on the final home game, seven scholarship players still have a chance to return. Among those who walked with eligibility: Davontae Davis, Eric Douglas, JJ Enagbare, RJ Roderick, Josh Vann, ZaQuandre White and Dylan Wonnum.
Six scholarship super seniors also were honored: Spencer Eason-Riddle, Jabari Ellis, Jaylan Foster, Nick Muse, Carlins Platel, Zeb Noland, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling and Parker White.
Here's the full list of Gamecock honorees:
Davonte Davis
Eric Douglas
Spencer Eason-Riddle
Jabari Ellis
JJ Enagbare
Jaylan Foster
Cole Hanna
Sean McGonigal
Nick Muse
Zeb Noland
Carlins Platel
Patrick Reedy
RJ Roderick
Damani Staley
Aaron Sterling
Josh Vann
Parker White
ZaQuandre White
Dylan Wonnum
----
