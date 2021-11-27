List of Gamecocks honored for senior night

A host of Gamecocks who still have eligibility left walked for Senior Night Saturday against Clemson.

Of the 19 Gamecocks to walk on the final home game, seven scholarship players still have a chance to return. Among those who walked with eligibility: Davontae Davis, Eric Douglas, JJ Enagbare, RJ Roderick, Josh Vann, ZaQuandre White and Dylan Wonnum.

Six scholarship super seniors also were honored: Spencer Eason-Riddle, Jabari Ellis, Jaylan Foster, Nick Muse, Carlins Platel, Zeb Noland, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling and Parker White.

Here's the full list of Gamecock honorees:

Davonte Davis

Eric Douglas

Spencer Eason-Riddle

Jabari Ellis

JJ Enagbare

Jaylan Foster

Cole Hanna

Sean McGonigal

Nick Muse

Zeb Noland

Carlins Platel

Patrick Reedy

RJ Roderick

Damani Staley

Aaron Sterling

Josh Vann

Parker White

ZaQuandre White

Dylan Wonnum