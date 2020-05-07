News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 12:43:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Live Gamecocks football video chat at 2 p.m.

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark will host a live Zoom Q&A for those of you who are stuck at home during quarantine and looking to talk some football today at 2 p.m.

Today's chat will be broadcast on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Do get your questions in, join us here on Facebook or here on Instagram (@gamecockcentral).

We'll also embed the video below if you just want to watch.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}