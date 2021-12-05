 LIVE VIDEO: Shane Beamer previews Gamecocks vs. North Carolina in Mayo Bowl
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 17:10:11 -0600') }} football

LIVE VIDEO: Shane Beamer discusses Mayo Bowl selection at 6:30 tonight

GC Staff
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer discusses South Carolina's matchup with North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl tonight at 6:30.

Check out the video below...

