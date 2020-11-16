GamecockCentral - LIVE VIDEO: Tanner, Bobo, players talk Monday

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner, interim coach Mike Bobo and some South Carolina football players are set to speak with the media at 10 a.m.

South Carolina is officially in the market for a new head football coach and this page will serve as Gamecock Central's guide to keeping you up-to-date with the very latest on the Gamecocks' coaching search.

We'll have exclusive behind-the-scenes updates on the direction of the search, a coach Hot Board with info on all the perspective coaches in one spot, candidate features and info on the criteria for Carolina's new coach.

