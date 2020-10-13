 GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Will Muschamp Auburn press conference
VIDEO: Will Muschamp Auburn press conference

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the Gamecocks' matchup this Saturday at Auburn.

