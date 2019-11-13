The first day of the early signing period for college basketball marked a major life milestone for Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora class of 2020 three-star power forward Patrick Iriel.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound power forward, who has been called a late bloomer by multiple people who know and understand his game, officially signed with the Gamecocks during a ceremony at his school's theatre on Wednesday.

"It means everything," Iriel said. "I've been working my whole life to get to this point and I'm really happy to be here."

Iriel originally chose the Gamecocks over offers from California, Cincinnati, College of Charleston and Georgia Tech when he verbally pledged to the school in August.

The athletic big man saw his recruitment take off during the spring evaluation period this past April when several major programs offered, but it was a scholarship from Frank Martin and the Gamecocks in June that ultimately turned his recruitment.

"It's just home," Iriel said. "I live five minutes away from South Carolina. It just feels right. I just like the coaching staff. I think they have the best in mind for me."

Iriel, who considers himself a hard worker that is dedicated to the gym, says he needs to most improve his ball handling and shooting.

"I bring a lot of energy; I'm a rebounder," he said. "I think I can help a lot with that."

Rivals.com National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi thinks highly of Iriel who is currently ranked the No. 33 power forward in the country but could make a case for being ranked higher.

"There is a lot to like about Iriel as a late-bloomer who does very well in college," Bossi said. "He can really run, he is bouncy around the rim, he has great hands and he has some touch. Iriel already has a good frame and he looks more than capable of playing either the four or the five in the SEC."

Iriel is one of two local products who will sign with the Gamecocks men's basketball program during the early signing period. Ridge View's Ja'Von Benson will officially ink with the program on Thursday.

