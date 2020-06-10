News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 12:24:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Long-time Gamecocks' OL target gives the latest

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Gainesville (Ga.) High class of 2021 three-star offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely has been a priority recruit for the Gamecocks since they offered in October and that remains the case now.

[Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 50% off an annual subscription PLUS a FREE gift card for $49.95 towards licensed Gamecocks gear!]

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}