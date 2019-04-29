Longtime Gamecock OL target talks Spurs Up Day visit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Kingsland (Georgia) Camden County's Micah Morris picked up his first offer in January 2018.
It was dispensed by South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who's worked towards building a strong relationship since that time.
Morris returned to Columbia for the fourth time over the weekend for the Gamecocks' "Spurs Up Elite Player Day" on Saturday.
