The contracts do include buyout information about both coaches and what it would cost if they left for other schools.

Coaching changes in the offseason aren't unusual, but this move comes just four days after both Bobo and Friend had contracts approved by the university Board of Trustees.

South Carolina is in the market now for two offensive assistants after news came out this morning of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and line coach Will Friend taking the same job at Auburn.

Both contracts were approved this week and Bobo was extended for another year, making his contract a two-year deal while Friend's contract is a two-year deal as well. Both deals ran through the end of 2022.

Bobo didn't get a raise in his newest contract approval, just the extra year added to his deal. He was set to make $1.2 million annually over the next two years.

With him leaving, he'd owe South Carolina a buyout of $200,000 according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, which would be 16.7 percent, or one sixth, of his annually salary.

Friend had his contract approved as well this week and was set to make $700,000 annually over the next two weeks.

If he left for another job, which appears to be the case, he'd owe South Carolina $100,000 per Vannini.

That would equate to one-seventh, or 14.3 percent, of his annual salary.

In a lot of these cases, the school hiring assistants away pays the buyouts, but regardless of who is cutting the check South Carolina is owed $300,000.

With those two departures, the Gamecocks have six assistant coaches under contract and have four openings, two on each side of the ball.

On offense the Gamecocks have running backs coach Des Kitchings ($300,000/year), wide receivers coach Justin Stepp ($460,000/year) and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey ($200,00/year).

Defensively Tracy Rocker is currently coaching defensive line at $525,000 annually. Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson is set to make $300,000 this year.

All five of those assistants are on two year deals set to expire at the end of 2022.

Associate head coach and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo is on a three-year contract making $450,000 annually.

The Gamecocks are now in search of a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Beamer has also not named a defensive coordinator or a defensive backs coach.