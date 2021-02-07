It's the ninth straight Super Bowl the Gamecocks have been represented in, and here's a look at each of the last eight and what the Gamecocks did in each.

Ryan Succop is lining up for the Bucs while Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons will be on the Chiefs' active roster, activated Sunday. Kobe Smith is on the Bucs' practice squad.

Football season officially ends today, and the Gamecocks will have a few alums taking the stage for Super Bowl 54 for Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

Super Bowl LIV (Kansas City, 31, San Fransisco 20)

Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons were on the Chiefs' roster with Fenton playing a role in the win. He'd picked up one tackle playing in the secondary as the Kansas City defensive stymied the 49ers offense in the second half.

Deebo Samuel was also in the Super Bowl MVP conversation if San Fransisco won, catching five passes for 39 yards and rushing three more times for 53 yards.

Super Bowl LIII (New England 13, Los Angeles 3)

Stephon Gilmore picked up his first career Super Bowl ring, and had probably the victory-clinching play late in the 10-point win. Gilmore came down with an interception against Jared Goff, sealing the win and capping what was an impressive performance.

Outside of the interception, Gilmore finished with five tackles and a forced fumble.

Super Bowl LII (Philadelphia 41, New England 33)

This was a matchup between two of the biggest pieces of the Gamecocks' 11-win seasons, Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery. Gilmore had an OK day, putting up four tackles in a loss, but Jeffery was a big piece of the Eagles' big Super Bowl win.

Jeffery caught three passes for 73 yards, including a touchdown grab as the former Gamecock receiver picked up his first championship.

Super Bowl LI (New England 34, Atlanta 28)

Patrick DiMarco made it with the Falcons this year, and had an impact in the Falcons' loss. He caught two passes for 12 yards.

Super Bowl L (Denver 24, Carolina 10)

Darian Stewart had a very productive day in the Broncos' win over the Panthers, picking up three tackles, two passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble as the Bronco defense was a big piece of why Denver won Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl XLIX (New England 28, Seahawks 24)

Former Gamecocks Lemuel Jeanpierre was on the Seahawks' roster during this NFC Championship team that ultimately lost to the Patriots.

Super Bowl XLVIII (Seattle 43, Denver 8)

Both Sidney Rice and Jeanpierre were on this roster, and walked away with Super Bowl rings. Rice didn't log a snap but Jeanpierre logged eight snaps.

Super Bowl XLVII (Baltimore 34, San Fransisco 31)

Chris Culliver was on the roster for the 49ers, picking up four tackles, including a tackle for loss, and two passes defended in a loss.