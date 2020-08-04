That means the Gamecocks' schedule gets shuffled around a few weeks before the season starts.

The conference announced last week a new scheduling format, taking away the four non-conference games and instead going to a 10-game, SEC-only format starting Sept. 26.

South Carolina's schedule is set for another round of shake ups over the next few days with the Gamecocks set to take on two more SEC opponents this season as part of the league's 10-game conference season.

So what does a schedule look like? Athletic director Ray Tanner said opponents should stay close to the same with him saying he believes the conference will keep the already-scheduled games and add two more.

The Gamecocks have home games against East teams scheduled against Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri with road games at Florida, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Their two West games this year are a home contest against Texas A&M and a road tilt against LSU.

If that holds that means two more games against other West opponents, but who?

There are different models going around right now but one that's been floated out the most is picking the next two opponents on the rotational schedule for each team and playing.

If that happens, the Gamecocks would host Auburn and travel to Arkansas. If it doesn't, here's a look at all the West teams they could play this season organized by when they go on the schedule.

Auburn

Next scheduled matchup: 2021

Last matchup: 2014 (Auburn 42-35)

Series record: Auburn leads 10-1-1

The skinny: Despite having not beaten the Tigers since joining the SEC, the Gamecocks had a lot of good meetings with Auburn recently, including the 42-35 shootout on the Plains in 2014.

This year, Auburn is coming off a 9-4 season (5-3 in the SEC) and a loss in the Outback Bowl to Minnesota. They have a few playmakers returning, including true sophomore quarterback Bo Nix.

at Arkansas

Next scheduled matchup: 2022

Last matchup: 2017 (South Carolina 48-22)

Series record: Arkansas leads 13-10

The skinny: The Razorbacks are in the middle of a coaching change after struggling mightily under Chad Morris. Sam Pittman was hired this offseason and began a major rebuilding job in Fayetteville.

The Gamecocks have handled business against the Razorbacks recently, winning their last three games in the series against what was their permanent rival before Texas A&M joined the league.

Mississippi State

Next scheduled matchup: 2023

Last matchup: 2016 (Mississippi State 27-14)

Series record: South Carolina leads 9-7-0

The skinny: State is the only team in the West the Gamecocks lead their series against, winning seven of their last eight against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is also breaking in an entirely new coaching staff with Mike Leach coming in this offseason.

State has talent, but there's bound to be growing pains transitioning to an entirely different system with Leach's air raid.



at Alabama

Next scheduled matchup: 2024

Last matchup: 2019 (Alabama 35-21)

Series record: Alabama leads 12-3-0

The skinny: The Gamecocks kept it respectable against the Tide, losing by 14 with Ryan Hilinski making his second-career start. Bama had a down year (for Nick Saban standards), losing two games and failing to make the College Football Playoff.

Alabama is stacked again in 2020 and wouldn't be a reprieve for the Gamecocks if somehow they ended up back on the schedule again, although that seems like a long shot.



Ole Miss

Next scheduled matchup: 2025

Last matchup: 2018 (South Carolina 48-44)

Series record: Tied 8-8

The skinny: Ole Miss is another SEC West team going through a transition, moving on from Matt Luke and hiring Lane Kiffin this offseason. The Rebels have struggled to maintain solid footing after Hugh Freeze left and the NCAA hit the program with sanctions, but it's going to be up to Kiffin to get the train rolling.