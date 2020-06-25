In this, we look at a few of those guys and what could be coming down the pipeline.

The Gamecocks have quietly built a team consisting of a lot of South Carolina guys, including picking up one as part of the 2021 class Sunday.

One of the biggest perceived knocks on Frank Martin and his staff is the inability to recruit in-state talent, but that’s quickly changing.

Over the last two classes, the Gamecocks have hauled in their fair share of in-state talent and are set to have almost a fourth of their scholarship players next season be guys who are originally from the Palmetto State.

For starters, in the 2019 class they landed in-state guys Trae Hannibal and, although he didn't start his career at South Carolina, Seventh Woods.

Hannibal was a Rivals150 guy the Gamecocks offered and quickly picked up a commitment from soon after and he became one of the team's better defenders and averaged 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds as a freshman.

Woods, who started his career at North Carolina, transferred into the program last season and didn't play but will be eligible this season.

That's all for the in-state scholarship players in the 2019 class but it should be noted walk-on Mike Green is from the state and Jalyn McCreary played one season at Legacy (S.C.) Charter in Greenville before committing to South Carolina as well, so that's two more guys with direct ties to the state.

The entire 2020 class, though, is South Carolina through and through. Both signees for this incoming class aren't just in-state guys but hyperlocal players in Patrick Iriel (AC Flora) and Ja'Von Benson (Ridge View) that played their high school basketball in Columbia and will continue playing in their hometown in college.

The Gamecocks also landed an in-state commitment the other day from Jacobi Wright and want to potentially add one more in either Cesare Edwards (Harstville) or John Butler Jr. (Christ Church), both in-state guys.

They're also recruiting a few in-state guys as well for the 2022 class, most notably Julian Phillips (Blythewood) and Perry Smith Jr. (Legacy Charter).