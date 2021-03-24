To say today was a big one for Jaycee Horn would be an understatement.

Not only did the Gamecock cornerback confirm and cement himself as a first-round pick, but now he might be inching closer to a top 10 pick and making a case to be the No. 1 cornerback taken in the draft after a fantastic pro day Wednesday.

According to NFL scouts and media at the pro day, the defensive back measured at 6-foot, 205 pounds with 33-inch arms.

He ran a 40-yard dash at 4.39 seconds with a 41.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1 broad jump.

For comparison's sake, he was two inches shorter, three pounds lighter and has arms half an inch longer than Alabama's Patrick Surtain, one of the candidates to be the first cornerback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Horn had better testing numbers than Surtain, who had a 39-inch vertical, a 10-foot-11 broad jump and a 40-yard dash in the 4.42s.

He was already considered a first-round talent heading into Wednesday's pro day, but those testing numbers have NFL media wondering if Horn is now the top cornerback in the class.

With the NFL draft this year expected to be quarterback heavy early, Horn could easily go around pick No. 10 with mock drafts having him go as early as No. 12 overall to the San Fransisco 49ers.

Time will tell where Horn ultimately ends up, but his pro day performance certainly helped his cause.